Misfired rockets may have killed over a dozen in Gaza battle TIA GOLDENBERG and JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2022 Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 4:18 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Close to one-third of the Palestinians who died in the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza militants may have been killed by errant rockets fired by Islamic Jihad fighters, according to an Israeli military assessment that appears consistent with independent reporting by The Associated Press. Hatem Moussa/AP Show More Show Less
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Close to one-third of the Palestinians who died in the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza militants may have been killed by errant rockets fired by the Palestinian side, according to an Israeli military assessment that appears consistent with independent reporting by The Associated Press.
The Israeli military said 47 Palestinians were killed in the weekend of fighting — at least 14 of them by Islamic Jihad-fired rockets that fell short.
TIA GOLDENBERG and JOSEPH KRAUSS