Minnesota sees record COVID-10 cases for 2nd straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported a record high for COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, state health officials said Saturday.

Officials confirmed 847 new cases, boosting the cumulative number to 19,845. There were 10 additional deaths, increasing the total number to 852. Nearly 700 people living in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus.

A record 33 deaths were confirmed in Friday's report.

The number of people requiring hospitalization jumped from 534 to 568 in the last day, although there were 18 fewer patients reported to be in intensive care units.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has scheduled a news conference Saturday afternoon to discuss the state's response to the pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.