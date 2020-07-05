Minnesota records 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 519 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 5 new deaths from COVID-19 along with 519 confirmed cases in the last two days.

All of the deaths reported were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. So far, 1,471 people have died statewide from the virus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 38,136 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. The number of people who are hospitalized from the virus has decreased in the last several weeks, but 253 people remain hospitalized.

