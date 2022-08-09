Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup.
Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP sought to turn his management of the pandemic against him.