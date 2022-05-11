Minnesota GOP seeks candidate who can topple Democrat Walz

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Endorsing a candidate who can topple Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in one of the Midwest's rare liberal-dominated states tops the agenda as Minnesota Republicans gather for their state convention Friday and Saturday.
They’ll choose from a field led by a physician skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and mandates, a former Senate majority leader, and a Black business executive trumpeting his outsider status. The 2,200 delegates are eager to reverse their party's repeated defeats in elections statewide since 2006.