Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,400 amid surge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of Minnesota patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December, before vaccines became available, according to figures released Friday.

According to state health department statistics, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus, including 340 patients in intensive care. Only 2% of adult intensive care unit beds were free, and 56 hospitals reported that their adult ICU beds were at capacity. Pediatric ICU bed space also was tight at 92% capacity as of Thursday.