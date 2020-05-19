Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to new high

Shoppers made their way through Rosedale Center as some of the stores opened for business during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 18, 2020 in Roseville, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Shoppers made their way through Rosedale Center as some of the stores opened for business during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 18, 2020 in Roseville, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Photo: Elizabeth Flores, AP Photo: Elizabeth Flores, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to new high 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19 and 665 new confirmed cases as the number of people hospitalized with the disease grows.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that the state's death toll has risen to 748, while the confirmed case count rose to 17,029.

The department also reported that a one-day high of 545 patients were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday, a jump of 57, but the number of patients in intensive care held steady at 229, matching a high set Monday.

The number of tests conducted rose by 5,229 to 161,835.

The Walz administration on Wednesday will announce plans to let bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation start reopening in phases.

Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove tweeted Tuesday that key public health factors that are important for future re-opening decisions include how close people are to each other, how long people are in proximity with each other, and how predicable the setting is regarding maintaining social distancing.