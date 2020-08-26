Minneapolis man facing second murder charge in 2 shootings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month is now charged in another death in St. Paul.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged 19-year-old Christopher Todd with killing Teresa Bear Ribs, 61, in her backyard as she watched her young grandchildren.

Todd went to the victim's home to confront her daughter about the death of his friend, who was killed in south Minneapolis last week. The daughter was dating Todd's friend, authorities said.

Tuesday's charges of second-degree murder come after prosecutors charged Todd with the same crime in the Aug. 14 shooting of Ronald Smith.

The victim regularly drove down from his home in St. Cloud to stay at a downtown Minneapolis hotel. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from a downtown parking ramp which showed Smith interacting with another man, later identified as Todd, the Star Tribune reported.

When police initially brought Todd in for questioning, he told them that he didn’t know Smith and that he saw someone in another car drove into the parking ramp and shot Smith.

Todd is being held on $1 million bond. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.