Minke whale found dead in Massachusetts waters

SCITUATE, Mass. (AP) — Experts say another minke whale has been found dead in Massachusetts waters.

The New England Aquarium says the 22-foot, sub-adult whale was found dead rolling in the surf off Scituate on Monday.

The aquarium's Marine Animal Rescue Team responded and determined the whale had likely died within the past couple of days, but because it had been significantly scavenged by sharks a full necropsy could not be completed.

The carcass showed had no evidence of marine gear interference or evidence of any other human interaction.

Over Labor Day weekend, another dead minke whale washed up in Duxbury.

In 2017 and 2018, a greater than normal number of minke whales died along the U.S. East Coast. In response, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared an unusual mortality event for the species.