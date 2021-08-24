Millennial Money: Pandemic spurs school finance courses

Many of us don’t learn how to manage money until we’re faced with our first true financial decision, like renting an apartment, applying for a credit card or buying a car. But what if you learned about budgeting or credit scores in the low-stakes environment of a classroom instead? It may not sound like fun, but at least it’s more practical than trigonometry.
Financial literacy hasn’t traditionally been a priority in schools, but that is changing. The number of states requiring personal finance instruction in schools more than doubled over the past decade . Since the Great Recession, ballooning student loan debt and advocacy efforts, more people are aware of the importance of learning about money.