Milford's Beth-El Center asks for state funds to run No Freeze Shelter program

MILFORD — Beth-El Center is asking the state for funding for its No Freeze Shelter program.

"This program is underfunded, under-recoursed, and not given the attention and respect it deserves," said Jennifer Paradis, executive director of Beth-El Center. "We have the No Freeze program because there are not enough shelter beds in the state. We have this program because we don't have deeply affordable housing for the people in the state that need it."

Beth-El Center provides food and shelter for those in need each night when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees during the winter months and runs from November through April 1.

"When the ARPA grant funding stops, this program is completely at risk," Paradis told state Rep. Kathy Kennedy, R-Milford, during a press conference held Friday morning. "This program has been open for 10 years, and the expenses used to be absorbed into our general operating budget. We used to fundraise to have this program. Those days are long gone. We are now fundraising to pay our utility bill. That's where we are."

The organization was one of several throughout the state asking for $5 million toward homeless cold weather programs.

Paradis said their organization's expenses had increased 238 percent over the past three years.

"Our expenses as an organization have increased by half-a-million dollars," she said. "We exceeded our client's needs budget, which is our transportation, housing application budget, and everything we need to get through this system."

Paradis said the No Freeze program is headed to a tipping point.

"The state is headed in the wrong direction. We are at a point now where someone can't work two full-time jobs on minimum wage and afford rent," she said. "Unless you are fortunate enough to be partnered with two high incomes, life is simply unaffordable."

In the New Haven-Milford area, the average rent for a one-bedroom unit is $1,650 a month, Paradis said.

"Meaning you would have to make $65,600 a year to pay rent," she said. "The median income in the New Haven-Milford area is $44,652. There are big systemic solutions like building more housing, wage earnings, disability rights, but we are at a point of crisis."

Tabitha Brown, shoreline diversion specialist at Beth-El Center, said last year she was able to meet families where they were through the No Freeze program and bring them diversion services.

"Diversion services can look like anything from getting a bus, train or plane ticket to a family member to start over again. We at Beth-El go the extra step because we ensure we communicate with that family member so that we are not sending that person back to homelessness," she said.

Brown said each town has its agency but does not necessarily have a line item for homelessness, or it may look like a grant for something else.

"Out of the seven towns I served, only three had a homeless line item," she said. "One was Beth-El Center, Guilford had one, but it was a specialized grant and Branford. With that said, Branford and Guilford only covered their cities. So they wouldn't and couldn't take on other homeless individuals or families."

The No Freeze Shelter program is an essential point of contact for Brown because she can see problems in person as they arise.

"That means that if Joe Smith came in, we could get those vital documents sorted out and connect him," she said. "For our No Freeze this year, people have to leave. There's no place for them to go after 8 a.m. because we are a functioning facility, and the soup kitchen and the shelter is running. So there is no place for these people to be or no place for them to get in contact with a diversionist or navigator or to be able to share their story or get help where they want to go."

This can cause immense frustration, said Brown, because they need to track them down to help them.

"But it's also frustrating for the individual because they can't be connected to you or don't know where you are," she said. "If you have to start the process and then stop, that can be a huge trauma because they don't want to go through it again. Then they return to people like me... and ask us why we must do this again."



"So to have No Freeze funded regularly means people don't have to leave. We can do something every single year. We can set it up every year so that they have access to these services and stay connected," she said. "I have probably housed more people through the winter months and got them diverted because I could have that contact. So those $5 million are so crucial."

Brown said many people are just one trauma, one fire, one bad accident or natural disaster away from having their entire lives changed and having to rely on services provided by agencies like Beth-El Center.



"We forget that regularly, and I kind of feel like our legislators forget that they are just as vulnerable as we are," she said.

Paradis said the homeless response system is dramatically underfunded, and calculations of the underfunding hit about $50 million.

"This past year, 9 percent of people who sought our services did not get help," she said. "What does it take to fill that gap? That is what we are asking this year, the homeless response system needs rescuing, and housing and homelessness are the number one issues in Connecticut right now."

"But Connecticut has a strong track record of coming together and figuring it out," added Paradis.