Milford's Beth-El Center asks for state funds to run No Freeze Shelter program

MILFORD — Beth-El Center is asking the state for funding for its No Freeze Shelter program.
"This program is underfunded, under-recoursed, and not given the attention and respect it deserves," said Jennifer Paradis, executive director of Beth-El Center. "We have the No Freeze program because there are not enough shelter beds in the state. We have this program because we don't have deeply affordable housing for the people in the state that need it."