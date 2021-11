MILFORD — City officials, delegates and community members all attended the Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony in front of City Hall.

The ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance as well as short messages from different city officials.

Various groups including, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Connecticut Chapter 31-2, Milford Volunteers Ancient Fife and Drum Corp, East Shore American Legion Auxiliary Post 196 and others brought their wreaths and placed them around the “Doughboy.” The Doughboy World is a World War I monument in front of city hall, first unveiled on Nov. 11, 1921, to honor the residents who served in the war. The 2021 Veteran's Day wreath ceremony marks 100 years of the “Doughboy” statue.

As each of the names was read aloud, the groups placed the wreaths on the ground and saluted or put their hand over their heart in a sign of remembrance.