Milford women start nonprofit math tutoring service

MILFORD — As a new nonprofit math teaching service, Room 17 places emphasis on wanting students to think about math throughout the day and dispel the myth that math only happens during school. Now, the group has gotten a boost from receiving its official nonprofit tax status.
“In 2019, we started as a summer math camp,” said Monica Cavender, co-founder and executive director of Room 17. “Our original application for nonprofit status went in the first of July, 2021, and we got approved at the end of January. So when we received the letter, it was a happy moment.”