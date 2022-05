MILFORD — The Network of Executive Women (NEW) awarded scholarships to six women at its recent luncheon.

The luncheon, held at Gabriele’s Ristorante on April 5, was this year’s celebration of one of NEW’s goals- to award scholarships to help support the educational goals of women in business who needed financial help and whose circumstances caused them to take a break in the pursuit of their educational goals.

Scholarships were awarded to Kelsey Concepcion (the Virginia Allen Scholarship to Housatonic Community College); Gretchen Ramos-Guadalupe (the Harriet Cohen Haggerty Memorial Scholarship to Albertus Magnus); Kristen Miller (the Donna Marino Scholarship to Albertus Magnus); Karema Foster (the Phyllis Holt Scholarship to Albertus Magnus); Maria Rivera (a scholarship to Southern Connecticut State University); and Heather Taylor-Little (a scholarship to Albertus Magnus).

Several of the scholarships awarded bear the names of former and notable members of the network’s organization. Each of these women have contributed their time and expertise to not only the organization but also their local communities.

This year, the Milford Chamber’s Trust Committee, which helps to support NEW’s scholarship awards re-named its award to be the Harriet Cohen Haggerty Memorial Scholarship. This is in honor of Harriet Haggerty who served as a board member, leader and past president of NEW, and was also a board member of the Milford Chamber of Commerce for more than 25 years.

Haggerty graduated from Southern Connecticut State College with a degree in Education and taught fourth grade. Later in life she became a successful sales manager in the field of insurance, and then moved on to establish Shamrock Financial Services, her own business.

Harriet, who died on Feb. 24, will be remembered for her many contributions of service to the Milford community, said NEW President Heather Smith-Jaser

“We will dearly miss Harriet,” Smith-Jaser added. “Remembering Harriet reminds us how proud we are that our members and our scholarships change women’s lives in our community.”

NEW welcomes professional women to attend two events as guests before applying for membership. Luncheon meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month, and there are several Network at Night events throughout the year. Register for the luncheons and learn more at https://networkofexecutivewomen.org.