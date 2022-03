MILFORD — Jodie Sargent first visited Rwanda more than a decade ago, and she immediately fell in love with the country’s people.

Sargent, a Milford resident, has volunteered with different organizations in Rwanda to help in community development. Over the past 16 years, she has split her time with the Anglican Church and an organization called African Evangelistic Enterprise.

“I fell in love with the country,” said Sargent, who first entered the African nation in 2006. “I was invited by Alexis Billanda Bagabo, who was the bishop at the time of the Anglican diocese closest to Tanzania called Gahini dioceses.”

Every year, Sargent went back to work with African Enterprise and its community development program.

“It was the resilience and the grace of the Rwandan people that brought me back year after year,” she said. “Regardless of what people had gone through in 1994, they are some of the most amazing people I’ve met.”

The Rwandan genocide occurred in 1994 during the Rwandan Civil War. During this period of around 100 days, members of the Hutu ethnic group murdered as many as 800,000 people, mostly minority Tutsi. An estimated 2 million more people became refugees.

Sargent said she works primarily with street children, street families, and young sex workers through the community development program.

“When I’m there, I live in a very poor community where people have nothing.”

Throughout her 16 years of helping in Rwanda, Sargent has met many people and has heard their stories, but one of the most impressive stories involves a young man named Amani.

“He was the first street child I worked with,” she said. “In 2008, the government asked AEE to take in street children and have a center for street children. He was the first street kid we had, and he had a very strong survival instinct, as all street kids do. Throughout the years, that young man has graduated from college and is now on his way to the United States to begin his master’s degree.”

Another organization Sargent has come in contact with and has worked with is Talking Through Arts, which works with disabled women.

“The disabled have a very difficult life. They teach them how to make some of the most beautiful baskets in the country,” she said. “It’s not a charity project because they are earning their way. They get paid when they sell their baskets, allowing them to pay for their insurance, help their children go to school, able to repair homes, they are no longer begging and no longer being exploited sexually.”

One of her favorite nonprofits is Love With Actions.

“They are able to get children to go to school, raise money to pay for children’s surgery, and they partner with hospitals across the country,” said Sargent. “It’s one of those projects that is transforming the community.”

Sargent is heading back to Rwanda on April 6, but before she goes, she hopes to take back six pairs of Nike running shoes to help a group of young runners.

“The sneaker project was started by a (man named) Jessie in Rwanda,” she said. “He’s part of the LGBTQ community in Rwanda, and if you know anything about Africa, you know that the LGBTQ community is not treated well. Jessie started this running club but is also a dog trainer, so he is working with young people of his community, teaching them how to take care of dogs and animals better.”

The sneaker project consists of six young adults who Jessie is working with, and together they mentor and encourage younger people in their community.

“Good running shoes for most people are a luxury item, and most sneakers people get are used sneakers that have been sent from here,” said Sargent. “Rwanda is known as the land of 1,000 hills. Many roads are not paved, they are rocky and dirty with many potholes, and sneakers don’t last very long. So one of the things Jessie wanted to do was be able to help people who are part of that running club have a new pair of good running shoes.”

Sargent said she talked to the group leaders and started working on what she could do

The 16 years of volunteering for organizations in Rwanda have been life-changing for Sargent and have brought a different perspective on issues she faces in her hometown.

“Some of the issues I face here are not as big of a deal,” she said. “It’s easy to be overwhelmed if your personal issues in your life, but then I look at young people I know who saw their parents being killed at a very young age. People who as a result of the genocide might have only one arm, to see how the people in Rwanda, even the very poor, would do anything to help the next very poor person.”

When Sargent is in Rwanda, she sees the sense of community and how Americans can learn from those in Rwanda.

“While America is a wonderful country, I think Americans’ attitude towards the homeless can get better,” said Sargent. “We say things like we are not going to help them because they are going to use the money on drugs or other things.

“My experiences in Rwanda have encouraged me to not just look at the surface, but to acknowledge that my judgment could be wrong and that I should see what I can find out about the person and their situation before I write them off,” she added.

While in Rwanda, Sargent witnessed how people would serve those they did not like, which was another life-changing event.

“Rwanda has a long way to go in terms of reconciliation, but there are pockets of people who have forgiven each other,” she said. “I’ve got some friends whose family was wiped out, and the person who killed their family lives next door to them, and they have generally forgiven them. I think that is something that is stunning and to be able to see that in person, can’t help but have that be life changing.”

Sargent has gotten some responses to her sneaker project from local community members and received help from her friends.

“My friend put me in touch with a couple of people who are donating shoes,” she said. “I’m having breakfast with a woman on Saturday who is going to Rwanda in the summer, and she’s going to bring a pair of sneakers as well.”

Beyond the six Nike size 12 running shoes for the running group leaders, they are looking for new running shoes in a variety of sizes and any equipment related to running.

“I’m asking for it not to be used because they can get used stuff there,” said Sargent. “And I’m hoping that if people do this, they might want to learn more about Rwanda and maybe would like to sponsor a child or be connected to another project.”