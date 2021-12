MILFORD - Even though hurricane season is over, Joseph Griffith, Milford’s flood plan administrator, reminded the city’s Planning and Zoning Board that flooding can happen at any time.

On Tuesday, Griffith gave the board an update of the city’s flood hazard mitigation plan.

“As we just saw this year, flooding can occur, both along our rivers and coasts, from significant precipitation events, not just hurricanes,” he said.

With one of the priorities being public outreach, Griffith shared some links where the public can find information about hazard mitigation.

One of the options available to residents is the emergency management services, which has information on shelter status, boat advisories, beach status, evacuation routes, fire prevention, clogged storm drains, and more.

“Milford residents are also encouraged to sign up for Milford Alerts,” said Griffith. “Residents can sign up online, by phone or fax.”

Griffith said more than 25 percent of all the property owners in the city have land in a flood zone, which covers a third of the city.

“The city’s department of permitting and land use has a number of resources for residents who would like to inquire about the city’s flood zones and purchasing flood insurance,” he said. “

The office phone number is 203-783-3245.

The hazard mitigation plan was updated through the South Central Regional Council of Governments (SCRCOG).

Griffith said rather than planning alone, Milford and 13 other communities collaborate in the South Central Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan, which provides the region with a comprehensive mitigation strategy for prioritizing projects, programs and activities that will save lives and reduce losses from impacts of natural disasters, he said.

About 570,000 people live in the region, about 1/6 of the state’s total population.

“Representatives from the hazard mitigation committee participated in the planning and reviewing process for the regional plan and will continue to meet yearly to review the implementation of the plan,” he said.