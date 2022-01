MILFORD - The city will be distributing its next round of COVID-19 test kits Thursday, according to Chief of Staff Justin Rosen.

Rosen said the city received 3,240 kits from the state and would distribute this “extremely limited number of test kits” on Thursday at Silver Sands State Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until the supply is exhausted.

“In order to help curb the spread of COVID-19, this allocation is intended for Milford residents who may be experiencing symptoms, had a recent exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19, and who have or will be attending larger gatherings,” Rosen said.

Individuals should bring proof of residency such as an ID or Milford beach sticker. Each household will receive one kit - which contains two tests intended for use by the same person - on a first come, first serve basis.

Rosen said the city anticipates that additional tests will soon be available, and will be making announcements about future distributions upon receipt from the state.

“The Milford Health Department is working with area groups and organizations to ensure that vulnerable populations and home-bound residents have access to test kits,” said Rosen.

The outreach to local groups and organizations also will begin Thursday, he said.

This second distribution comes four days after city officials handed out 3,726 at-home tests at two sites — Joseph A. Foran High School and the Walnut Beach parking lot.

Per the CDC recommendations, if the self-test yields a positive result, stay home or isolate and wear a mask. There is no need to obtain a follow-up PCR test.

Given the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant and the increase in cases locally, it is most important for those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated, get a booster if eligible, wear a mask both in public spaces and when interacting in close contact with individuals outside of the immediate household, and stay home if not feeling well, according to the CDC.

