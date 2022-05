MILFORD — The city’s annual Memorial Day events will be held May 29, beginning with a wreath laying ceremony.

The annual wreath laying will begin at 9:45 a.m. in front of Milford City Hall. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot, 70 West River St., at 1 p.m.

After the parade, people will gather at the gazebo and for performances by the high school bands.

People will then move to the flagpole where the first Gold Star Monument in Connecticut will be dedicated, which is being sponsored by the Milford Garden Club.

Organizations that would like to participate can email Tom Jackson, VCPC Chair, at jackson.west@att.net,

For more information about either event, call Tom Jackson at 203-257-2855 or Bill Kates at 203-878-1007.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com