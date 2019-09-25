Milford to get first solar carport

A solar carport in the Milford Bank parking lot at 119 High St. will be the first in the city, following unanimous approval by the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) at its Sept. 17 meeting.

“I’d like to commend Milford Bank for helping to green Milford,” board Chairman Jim Quish said.

“It’s great to see this being done,” board member Scott Marlow said.

Raymond Paier, vice president of engineering for Westcott and Mapes, told the board that the carport would be 250 feet wide and 26 feet deep, and would be installed in an area reserved for bank employees. According to the plans, the solar carport would be along the fence line with the Milford Metro-North station.

Paier said the support columns would be in line with the parking spaces and would not have an impact on the parking area, and said parking would be similar to the experience of being in a parking garage. He said the base of each column would have a brick face with a beveled concrete cap to match the design of the bank building and ATM structure.

The front portion would be at a height of 14 feet, 6 inches, rising to a height of 17 feet or greater at the rear edge. The plans show the panels covering 26 parking spaces, while another 20 spaces would remain uncovered.

The carport would provide shelter to vehicles from rain and snow, and would also reduce pavement reflection of heat, Paier said. An ice rail bracket would divert snow and ice melt, so it would not affect drivers.