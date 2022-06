MILFORD — Tara Theatre Company of Milford is returning to the stage after a recent hiatus.

The company will be presenting The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley by Jimmy Keary June 23 to 26 at Westshore Middle School, 70 Kay Ave.

The play, directed by Susan Maxham and produced by Noeleen Nelson, is dedicated to those who have had a major impact on Tara Theatre Company and the Irish Heritage Society of Milford — Martin Hardiman, Maureen Richitelli and Peter Delaney.

Times are 7:30 p.m. on June 23 to 25 and 2:30 p.m. on June 26.

Tickets are $15 each. For more information, contact Sheila Danehy at srdanehy@att.net