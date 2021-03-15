Milford tax rate would drop for 6th straight year under $222 million proposed budget

MILFORD - The city tax rate would decrease for the sixth year in a row if the Finance Board’s budget proposal of $222 million were approved by the Board of Alderman.
The Finance Board’s recent unanimous budget recommendation would result in a tax rate of 27.67 mills, a decrease from last year’s rate of 27.68 mills. The city side of the proposed budget is $122.2 million, with $99.7 million allocated toward education. The city’s grand list of taxable property increased by $92.9 million to $6,751,219,520 over the Oct. 1, 2019 total.