Milford students return to school with more normal experience

MILFORD — More than 5,300 Milford students were welcomed to their first day of school on Wednesday, as well as a return to a more normal school experience.
“I’m looking forward to celebrating students, staff and re-engaging, relationships and working together and getting back to student-centered work. It’s almost feeling like a normal start,” said Superintendent of Schools Anna Cutaia. “I say almost because it’s going to be even better because we get to celebrate what we took for granted for so long.”