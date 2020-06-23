Milford student wins CHET award

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden, also a trustee of the Connecticut Higher Education Trust, announced the winners of this year’s CHET Dream Big! Competition and Advance Scholarship.

“It is with a deep sense of pride that I announce the winners of this year’s CHET Dream Big! and Advance Scholarship programs,” said Wooden, who serves as a trustee for CHET. “With this next generation of students coming through our school systems, Connecticut’s future never looked brighter. I am encouraged to see how many of our young students see the importance of civic engagement. The level of engagement and motivation for change is a testament to the education and support from schools, families and communities.”

The CHET Dream Big! Competition asks kindergarteners through third graders to share artwork depicting what they want to do after they go to college. Fourth through eighth grade students wrote essays explaining how they will make a difference in their community or the world after college through their job, idea, or community service.

For the CHET Advance Scholarship program, first year high school students had the option to enter a civic engagement category or non-merit category. For the first time in the program’s history, there was a category specifically tailored for students attending Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) schools.

Lylah Eckert will receive a $2,023 contribution for participating in the civic engagement category for the CHET Advance Scholarship. Students were required to interview a community, civic or government leader as part of their application. Lylah interviewed Remi Grunow, a Trumbull Public School teacher. What Lylah finds so valuable is how Remi tells her students nobody is good at everything but everyone is good at something.

Students that participated in the non-merit category will receive a $1,750 contribution. Both categories are eligible for a $500 match if the students save $500 before December of their senior year.

A gallery of Dream Big! winners and their entries can be found at http://www.chetdreambig.com and a full list of CHET Advance Scholarship winners can be found at www.chetadvance.com.