MILFORD — Diya Daruka, a senior at Jonathan Law High School, has been named as a 2022 Coca-Cola Scholar, a designation that carries with it a $20,000 college scholarship.

She is one of only 150 students across the country receiving this designation out of more than 68,000 applications initially filed last fall.

“I am so thankful to have received this scholarship from Coca-Cola,” Daruka said. “Not only is the scholarship for monetary value but the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation greatly values staying connected to scholars even after college.

She said she was excited to be part of the scholars’ alumni community and hoped to one day make the world a better place.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank the administration and staff at Jonathan Law as well as my family who helped make this achievement possible,” she said.

Throughout the process, students were selected based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

Daruka has successfully completed a wide range of rigorous courses during her time at Jonathan Law and currently ranks first in the Class of 2022. She was named a recipient of the College Board’s National Merit Scholarship earlier this fall, and recently was named the Boys and Girls Club of Milford Youth of the Year, a recognition that comes with a $10,000 college scholarship.

Throughout her time at Jonathan Law High School, Daruka has been an active participant and leader in the school community, serving as president of the National Math Honor Society, vice president of the Science Club, and treasurer for the school’s Key Club, to name a few.

She also holds a seat on the national board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and serves as president of the Keystone Club, a group that provides leadership and service opportunities for teens.

Beyond her work at Law, Daruka founded her own nonprofit financial literacy program. She teaches students in grades 3-12 the “ins and outs” of saving, investing, financial decision-making, college and retirement planning, and personal money management. She has reached more than 150 students through the program so far and plans to continue this work into the future.

Daruka is awaiting her college acceptance letters with most of them due to come in at the end of the month.

Two top contenders include Boston College and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She hopes to pursue a degree in finance/investment banking and analytics. She said she would like to start her own impact investing firm one day.

“Diya is a dedicated and passionate individual with a vibrant personality,” Jonathan Law High School principal Bryan Darcy said. “She is a wonderful young woman who possesses all of the characteristics we want every student to have. I’m proud of this accomplishment and the many others that will follow.”

