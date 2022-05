MILFORD — Fifteen student musicians from the Milford Public Schools represented the district at the recent CT All-State Music Festival, an annual program conducted by the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA).

The three-day festival was held in April at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford with more than 550 top student musicians invited to perform.

“Milford Public Schools is so proud of these young musicians and their accomplishments,” said Amy Perras, Instruction Supervisor for Music in the district.

“The opportunity for Milford to be represented with so many talented musicians at the Connecticut All State Festival is a direct reflection of the amazing team of music educators we have here in Milford as well as the commitment Milford Public Schools has made to the arts,” Perras added. “These students represent our finest musicians, and we thank them for their commitment and dedication to music.”

Students were selected through a rigorous audition process held earlier in the year during the CMEA’s regional conventions in February. The audition process included performing a set of memorized scales, sight-reading, and the performance of a prepared solo audition piece.

The festival concluded with a student concert, performed for their families. Ikeoluwatomiwa Opayemi, a sophomore from Jonathan Law High School was awarded a solo in the concert as an alto vocalist.

The student vocalist from Foran High School was Olivia Salai (alto). The student vocalists from Jonathan Law were Angela Chu (alto), Jasper Chu (tenor), Kalli Kinsman (alto), Marisa Laviano (alto), Ikeoluwatomiwa Opayemi (alto), Eric Relucio (tenor), Rhyza Reyes (alto), Shruti Simhadri (soprano), Hannah Sullivan (alto), and Emma Vaccino (alto).

Instrumental participants from Foran High School included Noah Held (bass clarinet) and Ryan Purviance (string bass). Participants from Jonathan Law included Oliver Harrigan (clarinet) and Christopher Rickard (euphonium).

Joseph A. Foran High School Principal Max Berkowitz praised all the students who earned the prestigious honor of participating in the All-State Music Festival.

“While their skill and talent are obvious,” Berkowitz said, “it is their passion, dedication, and commitment to their craft that is most impressive. Their love of music has such a positive impact on their lives and our entire school community.”

Jonathan Law High School Principal Bryan Darcy concurred.

“I want to congratulate all the students who participated,” Darcy said. “They have all worked extremely hard. Their passion for music education inspires all of us.”

