MILFORD — Last month, State Rep. Kathy Kennedy teamed up with CappuGino's Coffee in Milford to host a feminine product drive for in-need area women.

All the feminine products collected will go to the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence for women they provide services.

“I am so thankful for the generous giving of the Milford community,” said Kennedy. “We thought this drive would be great way to highlight the cost of feminine products. Menstrual products are expensive, costly over time, and not everyone has access to them. They are a necessity to nearly half the population, yet inaccessible to some due to the price tag.”

The average woman spends $13.25 a month on menstrual products — that is about $6,360 in their reproductive lifetime (ages 12-52). This expense is even more challenging for low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness, Kennedy added.

“We are extremely grateful to Rep. Kennedy and CappuGino for hosting this drive,” Esperina Stubblefield, Director of Domestic Violence Services, BHcare, Inc., said. “Many of the women in our shelters have escaped from abusive situations with just the clothes on their backs. Providing feminine hygiene products allows us to focus on providing other services and helps restore our clients’ dignity. There is no longer the shame of not having access to these products. Thank you for helping us empower women.”

According to a report by the Alliance for Period Supplies, 1 in 4 women, have struggled to purchase period products in the past year due to lack of income. Additionally, it has been proven that the availability of period supplies helps students stay in school with 1 in 4 teens in the US has missed class due to lack of access to period supplies. In Connecticut, 40% of female students in public school grades 7 to 12 attend Title I Eligible schools.

“CappuGino’s has a commitment to service through our giving program Gino’s Promise,” said Julie Johnson, owner of CappuGino’s. “We were glad to help our community partner, the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services, along with state Rep. Kathy Kennedy for this donation drive.

“As a women-owned business, this cause really hits home,” Johnson added. “There are so many members of our community that are struggling in so many ways. CappuGino’s hopes to continue to contribute to help make a difference in our community.”