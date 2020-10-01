Milford state Rep. Anderson named to education Honor Roll

MILFORD — State rep. candidate Bryan Neil Anderson (119th District- Milford and Orange) has received two designations from Connecticut education groups in his quest to challenge Republican incumbent Kathy Kennedy.

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) placed Anderson on its Honor Role. Scoring 99 percent on the Legislative Questionnaire, CEA stated, “On behalf of the Connecticut Education Association’s thousands of active and retired members, I am honored to inform you that you have received an Honor Roll designation from our organization in the 2020 election for the 119th Assembly District.”

Anderson also was endorsed by the Connecticut State University AAUP Political Committee, which represents faculty and professionals within the public higher education system.

Anderson was a member of the CT Community Colleges Board of Trustees for seven years, and chaired the presidential search for Gateway Community College. During his tenure, he supported the relocations of Capital and Gateway campuses, and Housatonic expansion. He resigned to become a Fellow of the New York City Department of Education, and began teaching at P.S.47 in the Bronx for 15 years.

“I am pleased by the recognition of these two prestigious professional staff organizations who are front-line essential workers. It is meaningful for me to be recognized by academic colleagues and peers in my attempt to replace the incumbent in this election,” Anderson said.

Anderson, a longtime Milford Alderman, will appear on the Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party ballot positions.