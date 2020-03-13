Milford schools to close Monday for 2 weeks

MILFORD — City schools will close for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anna M. Cutaia announced the closure in a letter posted around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

The closure will be reevaluated after two weeks.

“While we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community there is still cause for concern, given our proximity to nearby affected areas in Southwestern Connecticut and the continued news of confirmed cases across the state,” Cutaia wrote.

All school events and activities are cancelled until further notice, as is standard practice in the event of a district closure. This includes both in-school and off-site gatherings, at any time of day or evening. This includes the Jonathan Law Senior Cotillion scheduled for Friday, March 13.

School officials said specific details on off-site learning, aided by technology, would be emailed to families.

All students and staff were asked to take Chromebooks and other digital devices home, as well as any personal items that will be needed while school is closed.

Cutaia wrote that Milford schools are exploring options to meet the 180-day requirement for holding classes.