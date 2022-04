MILFORD — Graduation dates for the district's high schools are official.

The Board of Education recently announced that Joseph A. Foran High School will hold its ceremony on June 17, and Jonathan Law High School will follow on June 20.

“We do have a school year that is 181 days, and it is required we hold school for 180 days,” said Superintendent Ana Cutaia. “The last day of school is Monday, June 20, because of some inclement weather we had this year.”

Cutaia said the Board of Education swaps which high school graduates first and second from year to year.

“Usually, if there is inclement weather on the day of graduation, we move the event from being an outdoor event to an indoor event,” she said. “That was not possible last year because of COVID.”

However, if there is inclement weather this year, Cutaia said graduations will once again be able to be indoors.

In 2021, Foran was scheduled to go first last year, and Law was scheduled to go second.

“But because of the incoming storm that evening, Foran actually gradated students after Law did,” said Cutaia.

The proposal Cutaia, set before the board, was for Foran to graduate on Friday, and for seniors from Law to graduate on Monday.

“Graduation time will be set at 5:15 p.m.,” said Cutaia.