MILFORD — The school district, which only a couple weeks ago made mask wearing optional in school buildings, is reducing or removing many of the remaining COVID restrictions.

Superintendent Anna Cutaia made the announcement over the weekend in a letter to the school community.

“Our continued tracking of COVID-19 cases, particularly since putting the mask-optional status in place a few weeks ago, proves it is time to move in this direction,” Cutaia said. “In addition, the Milford community has moved out of the ‘Red Zone,’ as related to COVID-19 metrics.”

Cutaia praised the school community for its collective response to the pandemic.

“We would not be in this place today had it not been for the support, partnership, and hard work everyone has done toward preserving the health and safety of the Milford Public Schools community,” she added. “We can now reap the benefits of that work.”

Beginning on Monday, social distancing requirements will be lifted, and students will, once again, be able to work together with no separation restrictions, Cutaia said.

“This will do much to bring collaboration and building relationships back to the classroom,” she said.

Beginning on March 28, Cutaia said visitors will be granted access to city schools once more. Appointments will still be required for anyone who needs to enter the building, just as they always were, but this will give families the ability to participate in in-person meetings when needed, she said.

She said that parent conferences already planned for this week will continue to be held virtually due to scheduling and logistical factors.

School-based events and field trips are also coming back, she said.

“We have longed for the day when events would be allowed in our buildings once again,” Cutaia said. “We anticipate this transition will enable students, staff, and families to gather together for the various school-based celebrations that have always been considered the lifeblood of the school-family-community connection.”

Cutaia said district officials are working with the school facilities department to prepare cafeteria spaces for more traditional use for mealtimes.

“As logistically feasible, our school cafeterias will once again be used by students as they were prior to the pandemic,” Cutaia said. “Students will walk to the cafeteria, receive their lunch, and be able to sit with classmates, as had been common practice for years before the pandemic.”

Over the next two weeks, Cutaia said the school and district leaders will be working on the details as to how these changes will be implemented.

