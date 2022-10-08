Milford schools debut podcast with focus on school stories

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — The new podcast from Milford Public Schools aims to tell the most prevailing stories from across the district. In fact, that's the name of the podcast.

"For quite some time now, the district has been pursuing a podcast, and with the district moving forward with projects involving communications and technology, (Superintendent Anna) Cutaia has been emphasizing the need to embed more digital tools into our works," said Cameron Wilkitis, digital media services.

The district started developing the "Most Prevailing Stories" podcast project in May and coordinated the launch with the start of the school year.

"We have certain segments being an ongoing thing," said Wilkitis. "The purpose of the podcast is in the name. We want to find the most prevailing stories we can get and go into further detail about those. We know great things are going on across the district, and there are great stories to tell, so we always look for that for anybody to hear."

Currently, Wilkitis oversees and executes the podcast, including the subject matter, the interviews, recording and editing.

"Over the next few months, we will be seeking participation from students, faculty, and other public members for a quick interview and provide additional perspective to the stories we are covering," he said.

Wilkitis said having students actively participate in creating episodes will be something he and the school administration will have to discuss in the future.

"My overall experience has been good so far," he said. "There has been a lot of learning and investigating things throughout the process to have something to talk about."

The first episode, titled "First Day of School 2022," took listeners on a trip through the district during the first few days of the school year. The second episode, released on Sept. 22, featured the groundbreaking at Pumpkin Delight Elementary School and sports updates from Foran and Law high schools.

Milford Prevailing Stories' content is targeted to the school's parents, students, and faculty. Still, Wilkitis said anybody interested in hearing what is going on throughout the school district is welcome to listen.

"So far, we have two episodes out, and we have a third one coming out this Friday, Oct. 7," he said. "People can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Amazon Music and YouTube."

The podcast release dates follow a biweekly schedule, said Wilkitis, but the schedule has not been finalized.

"So stay tuned because there is more to come," he said.