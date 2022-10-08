Milford schools debut podcast with focus on school stories

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The new podcast from Milford Public Schools aims to tell the most prevailing stories from across the district. In fact, that's the name of the podcast.
"For quite some time now, the district has been pursuing a podcast, and with the district moving forward with projects involving communications and technology, (Superintendent Anna) Cutaia has been emphasizing the need to embed more digital tools into our works," said Cameron Wilkitis, digital media services.