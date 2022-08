This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — The city’s school district could be the place to be for those seeking employment.

Some 40 people attended the Milford Public Schools job fair Aug. 9 at the Parsons Complex, according to Kathy Bonetti, the district’s communications director. Nearly everyone filed an application for one or more of the posted positions, she added.

“In just one day, we have made eight job offers and believe we will have several more as a result of the event today,” Bonetti said Tuesday. “We anticipate that we will conduct one more similar job fair just before the start of school.”

The job fair centered around support staff positions and according to school staff, the positions don’t require certification. Altogether, there are 57 openings throughout Milford Public Schools, including 10 elementary school teachers, four high school teachers and six middle school teachers.

“Every summer, it is common for school districts to search for potential employees to fill roles in the organization that have become available since the end of the school year,” said Wendy Kopanza, the district’s director of human services.

“This year, as always, we are actively interested in bolstering our available employee pool as we approach the start of school in the fall,” Kopanza said. “We have a wide variety of openings, paraprofessionals, food service general workers, lunch aids, temporary custodians and substitute staffers.”

According to the district, lunch aids are needed at Calf Pen Meadow, John F. Kennedy, Mathewson, Meadowside, Orange Avenue, Orchard Hills, Pumpkin Delight and East Shore schools. Also, in the food department, food service general workers are needed at Foran High, Kennedy, Meadowside, Orchard Hills, Orange Avenue and West Shore Middle schools. Temporary custodians are needed across the district.

“At the moment, we are especially hoping to fill several substitute staffing positions (teachers and paraprofessionals), and are continuing to seek out individuals who would like to work with teachers for only a few hours per day,” she said. “Such as teams that operate in-school cafeterias. These kinds of positions are ideal for retirees or stay-at-home parents who don’t necessarily need a full-time job.”

Assistant teachers working with children under the age of 5 are needed at Live Oaks, Orange Avenue and Pumpkin Delight. Paraprofessionals and substitutes are needed across the school district.

Kopanza said the schools will reopen with an “appropriate team of dedicated and enthusiastic staff members.”

“Our goal is to have a robust pool of additional employees at the ready when needed,” she said.

Anyone interested in available positions should visit milforded.org.