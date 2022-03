MILFORD — Katherine Alling has been tapped to replace Rita Hennessey on the Board of Education.

The board, at its meeting Monday, approved the nomination of Alling to replace Hennessey, who recently stepped down due to illness, in the city’s Fourth District.

“I believe it is our responsibility as a community to prepare our children to be informed and thoughtful citizens so that the next generation is prepared to take on any challenges set before them,” Alling said.

“I believe that we meet this responsibility by investing in schools, supporting teachers, and supporting policies that allow students to learn creativity, critical thinking and compassion for those different from themselves,” Alling added.

The Milford Democratic Party had nominated Alling to represent the fourth district, which covers Foran High School and Live Oaks Elementary School. Alling will fill the vacancy until the next regular city election.

“Alling was born and raised in Milford and attended public schools,” said board Chair Susan Glennon. “After graduating from Jonathan Law High School, she attended UConn and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and returned to make Milford her home with her husband.

“She is a manufacturing engineering manager for a green hydrogen company working to be part of the green energy transition,” Glennon added.

With the unanimous approval of Alling as the board’s newest member, the Democratic Party maintains its 9-1 majority, with first district member Andrew Fowler being the lone Republican.