MILFORD — Students will return to class before Labor Day in the 2022-23 school year, with 181 instructional days on tap.

The Board of Education, at its meeting Monday, approved the 2022-23 academic calendar in a 9-1 vote, with board member Adam DeYoung (D-5) opposed.

“We did have a first read on this, and we made a change to reflect the language on the correct spring break and noted that if we had any excessive snow days, it would be added to June but would not go beyond June 23,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia.

If the school district needs to deduct more days due to emergency or snow closures, Cutaia said it will be deducted from the April 2023 vacation, which runs from April 10-14. If there are delayed start times, the delay will be two hours after the regular start of the school.

In the next school year there are a total of 181 instructional days, and the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year is scheduled for Aug. 31.

There are 20 school days in September with two Holidays; Sept. 5, Labor Day, and Sept. 26, Rosh Hashanah. There are also 20 educational days in October and one holiday, Yom Kippur on Oct. 5 and one early dismissal for day for students on Oct. 26.

Going into November, there are 19 education days. On Nov. 1, there is no school for students because of professional learning for staff. Nov. 16 is early dismissal for students, and on Nov. 23, there is early dismissal for all students and staff. Nov. 24-25 is the Thanksgiving Holiday.

December only has 16 instructional days due to the Holiday Recess starting on Dec. 23 and going through Dec. 30. There is one early dismissal day for students on Dec. 7.

When students come back from the Holiday Recess on Jan. 3, 2023, there will be 20 instructional days. There is no school on Jan. 16 for Martian Luther King Day, and early dismissal for students and professional learning for staff is scheduled for Jan. 25.

February has 18 instructional days. There is no school on Feb. 17 and 20 for Winter Recess, and on Feb. 22, it is early dismissal for students.

In March, there are 22 school days. On March 8, there is no school due to professional learning for staff, and one early dismissal day for students is scheduled for March 15.

April has the second-fewest instructional days at a total of 14 primarily due to Good Friday on April 7 and spring recess scheduled on April 10-14. On April 26, there is an early dismissal for students.

In May, there are 22 instructional days. May 17 is early dismissal for students, and there is no school on May 29 because of the Memorial Day Holiday.

June has the fewest instructional days, with only nine scheduled for the 2022-23 school year and the last day of school being June 13.