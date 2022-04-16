Milford says its top cop is state’s best, but paid below average

MILFORD — Varying factors lead to a range of salaries for police chiefs across the state. But that does not change the fact, according to the city’s Police Commission, that Milford’s top cop is underpaid and that must be rectified.
The average base salary in Connecticut for a police chief is $146,800 and around $126,000 for a deputy chief, said Police Commission Chair Richard Smith. Milford Police Chief Keith Mello’s salary sits at $124,767 — a number that has driven the commissioners to urge the Board of Aldermen to add funds to the budget to cover a pay increase.