MILFORD — Lovers of farm-fresh produce still have a few weeks of gathering in the city.

Milford continues to host two farmers markets — one at Walnut Beach, the other downtown — and Market Master Maryjo Downs said the markets have been “a positive experience for both the attendees and vendors” this summer.

“I hear nothing but positive feedback about the markets,” said Downs. “It’s a wonderful vibe at Walnut Beach, you have the breeze from the water and the music from the band, the food trucks, it’s a good time. The same goes for Downtown Milford Farmers Market.”

Walnut Beach Farmers Market runs every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 15. The Downtown Milford Farmers Market runs every Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Oct. 8.

Downs is the market master for both markets, each one featuring more than 20 vendors.

“We increased our traffic,” said Downs. “We start up at 8:30 a.m. and people are waiting to buy their veggies before then.”

Downs said the extreme heat has limited number of additional customers, “but they still came to support these wonderful community events. They were successful.”

At Milford Downtown Farmers Market, Clover Nook Farm out of Bethany, Various Farms, Inc., from Branford and River Crest Farms from Milford are the featured farms. Over at the Walnut Beach Farmers Market, Gazy Brothers Farm from Oxford and Smith’s Acres, LLC, from Niantic, are providing fresh fruits and vegetables.

“The most popular stands have been the farm fresh vegetable and fruits all Connecticut grown,” said Downs.

The downtown farmers market features Bee’s Cupcake Bites, Butter and Cream Bakery, Besoleze Candles, and Strong Sauce, among others. At the Walnut Beach farmers market, there are 22 vendors, including Ashley Hands Pottery, Wave Hill Bakery, Helping Hands, and Dream Creations.

“My goal was to get vendors that will satisfy the needs of the market,” said Downs. “As a shopper, I wanted to answer the question, what would you like to see at the markets?”

Before the start of the farmer's markets, Downs was excited about bringing back the children’s activities.

“We were able to bring back the children’s activities once a month. We host games, stories and activities like hoola hoops,” said Downs. “The response has been very positive. We love to see the children at the market, dancing, coloring, drawing and hopefully understanding good nutrition.”