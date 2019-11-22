Milford’s annual Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting is Nov. 29

Milford’s annual Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m., on the Milford Green. This event is sponsored by Trinity Point Wealth.

The City of Milford and the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce are jointly presenting the festivities.

The Festival of Lights begins with a gathering on the green at 5:30, featuring live holiday music at the gazebo by The Milford Concert Band and DJ Shelia.

The Milford Bank also will be hosting its 4th annual Winter Wonderland from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the bank’s main office in downtown Milford, on the Green. The event features winter-themed activities for children and adults, including a meet and greet and photos with costumed characters, a train ride, games, prizes, carolers, crafts and more.

The tree lighting kicks off at 6:30 p.m., at the gazebo with the arrival of a firetruck from Milford Firefighters Union IAFF Local 944, carrying Santa. Milford Mayor Ben Blake and Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce representatives will light up the night with the “pulling of the switch” setting the Milford Green trees alight. Once lit, a line for children to meet Santa will be set up outside the Gazebo.

The event is free and open to the public.