Milford’s Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 9

The City of Milford will be hosting its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9, starting at 10 a.m. All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 9:15 a.m.

The parade grand marshal and keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Charles K. Jaworski, Connecticut Army National Guard. Lieutenant Colonel Jaworski hails from Morris, Conn. and just recently returned from a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan.

After the parade and ceremonies all are invited into the Milford Veterans Memorial Auditorium for refreshments and a screening of “SGT Stubbie.” SGT Stubbie is an animated film depicting the documented heroics of SGT Stubbie, who was the official mascot dog of the 102nd Infantry Regiment, based at the time in New Haven, and part of the 26th “Yankee” Division during WWI.

The City of Milford’s Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:45 a.m., in front of Milford City Hall. All are invited to this short ceremony.