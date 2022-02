MILFORD — After a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is making its return.

The parade, scheduled for March 12, is considered a “rite of spring” in the city, according to parade chief organizer Michael McCabe, “but I think it’s going to be more so this year.”

McCabe’s announcement comes amid rumors that the parade was to be canceled since Bridgeport canceled its parade. He said once city officials began publicizing the fact they are going to have the parade this year, they received a lot of positive feedback from the community.

“At this point, there are no restrictions or requirements health-wise regarding the parade because it is an outdoor parade,” said McCabe. “Certain organizations have their own requirements.”

However, McCabe said the parade would be a little different not only because of the pandemic but also because new leadership is planning the yearly parade.

“We’ve got a new people that have never run a parade before, jumping in making sure this took place, so we have a good mixture of people from veterans who have organized this parade to brand new people like me,” he said. “We’re not trying to revamp the entire thing. We are taking the blueprint from past years and putting it on for 2022. There will be different marchers and bands, and people will see the parade they’ve come to expect and love come March 12. But we’re not planning any vast overhaul.”

The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and starts at the Wasson Field parking lot on West Main Street, and marchers will make their way through the traditional downtown parade route to the North Broad Street gazebo.

Parking restrictions for the parade will be in place on Saturday, March 12. Downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 12 p.m. Parking will be available behind the Milford Public Library, Harborside Middle School and the Milford Senior Center.

“It’s amazing to try and figure out all the various facets that go along with organizing a parade from the fundraising to the registration of marchers to dealing with the city,” said McCabe. “I had a meeting with all of the various departments at city hall, and they’ve been great this year since they kinda know that I’ve never done this before.”

Individuals, organizations, businesses, and groups interested in marching or participating in the parade, contact McCabe at 917-405-7862 or email at attorneymikemccabe@yahoo.com.

For the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the committee chose John and Heather Profetto as grand marshals. Initially, they were selected as the grand marshals for the parade in 2020 but were unable to lead the march then because it was canceled.

“It’s a long time coming. I think we’ve been on hold for the last two parades,” John Profetto said jokingly. “But we are excited.”

The Profettos have a unique history with the parade because before they sold their business, Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar, the parade would always end in front of their restaurant.

“The parade ended right in front of our restaurant, so we always try to help them with fundraisers, and it was a natural place to come and celebrate after the parade,” said Profetto.

The Profetto’s opened Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar in 1995, sold it in 2019 and was bought by the Founders House Pub & Patio.

“When we sold the business, they honored us with that because of the commitment we made to them throughout the years. We are humbled to be elected as grand marshals,” he said.