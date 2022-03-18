Milford’s St. Mary School revamping preschool into PreK program

MILFORD — St. Mary School announced it will be restructuring the current preschool into a prekindergarten program for the upcoming 2022-23 school year in an effort to boost academic readiness and better prepare young students for the years ahead academically.
“After careful thought and research, including seeking input from families enrolled in our school, we have made the exciting decision to transform St. Mary School’s preschool into a prekindergarten,” said Deacon Dominic Corraro, Principal of St. Mary School.