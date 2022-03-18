Milford’s St. Mary School revamping preschool into PreK program

MILFORD — St. Mary School announced it will be restructuring the current preschool into a prekindergarten program for the upcoming 2022-23 school year in an effort to boost academic readiness and better prepare young students for the years ahead academically.

“After careful thought and research, including seeking input from families enrolled in our school, we have made the exciting decision to transform St. Mary School’s preschool into a prekindergarten,” said Deacon Dominic Corraro, Principal of St. Mary School.

“For 35 years our school and community has made the preschool program a warm, welcoming and loving place,” Corraro added, “and we look forward to continuing that tradition, while also incorporating more curriculum, new lessons and instructional guidance designed to prepare our young students for the next steps in their education.”

The main difference in this strategic shift is the underscoring of the learning-based curriculum set by the Archdiocese of Hartford’s Center for Catholic Education and Formation, Corraro said.

Students enrolled in the prekindergarten program will still have plenty of opportunity for play, he said, a critical component of a child’s development.

To prepare for this upcoming change, St. Mary School is in the process of hiring an Assistant Principal/Director of Early Child Education. This position will be based in the prekindergarten building and will work under the guidance of the Principal to oversee the prekindergarten and kindergarten programs at St. Mary School.

The school will also be implementing the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program, a Montessori Method of teaching religion.

St. Mary School is currently accepting applications for student enrollment for next year. For more information you can visit saintmaryschoolmilford.org or call the school office at 203-878-6539.