Milford’s St. Mary School holds National Junior Honor Society induction

MILFORD — St. Mary School inducted 15 new members into the National Junior Honor Society - St. Mary School Milford Chapter in St. Mary Church of Precious Blood Parish on April 28.

The new members are William Bader, Sam Mayugba, Gabrielle Ciuci, Kaylee Pellino, Everett Cweklinski, Elyssa Power, Robert Edgerton IV, Jackson Salamino, Arin Fuller, Eli Ssenyange, Vasanth Jakka, Josh Tandon, Johannes Jaskolski, Mark Tirita and Bianca Maciel.