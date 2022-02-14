Milford’s Spice N Flava fighting to keep doors open
Christine and Devin DeMills, owners of Spice and Flava Restaurant and Catering, pose at the business on Post Road in Milford, Conn., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The restaurant has been struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Black Business Alliance, which supports black owned businesses all over the state, is assisting the DeMills to keep their doors open.
MILFORD — Christine Whitely-DeMills’ dream to open her own Jamaican restaurant came to life last year. Now she is calling on the community to help keep her doors open., is in danger of closing its doors.
Whitely-DeMills opened Spice N Flava, located at 400 Boston Post Road, in May, during the height of the pandemic. And it was those COVID restrictions, she said, that helped to put a financial strain on the fledgling operation.