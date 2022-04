3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — As warm weather returns, The Friends of the Milford Library (FOML) has announced that the city’s “Little Libraries” are once again open for the season.

The Friends operate three separate locations - The Firehouse Art Gallery Little Library (81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach); Gulf Beach Little Library (Gulf Street); and Milford YMCA Little Library (631 Orange Ave., located off the parking lot, near the ball fields)