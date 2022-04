MILFORD — A Bridgeport Avenue shopping center is off the market.

Liberty Rock Shopping Center, anchored by Ocean State Job Lot and Dollar Tree, has been sold to a private developer and investor based in Fairfield County, according to Colliers Hartford, the firm which oversaw the deal.

The 175,000-square-foot shopping center, located at 589 Bridgeport Ave. and directly off Interstate 95, also includes a free-standing Walgreens and Taco Bell.

John Cafasso and Ian Hunt of Colliers Hartford represented both the seller and purchaser. Cafasso would not comment on the sale price or future plans, if any, for the property.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com