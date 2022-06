Contributed photo

MILFORD — Five Lauralton Hall students were among those representing Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Hartford that were honored during the 2022 Archdiocesan Summa Scholars Award Ceremony hosted by the University of Saint Joseph on May 17.

The Summar Scholars Awards recognize Catholic high school students who scored in the top 5 percent of their class and “committed significant time, energy and care in the pursuit of superior academic achievement.”