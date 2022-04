MILFORD - The Jonathan Law High Key Club earned top honors at the organization’s New England District convention earlier this month.

Law’s Key Club placed first in three categories — non-digital poster, monthly reports and yearly achievement; while placing second in the talent contest and third in the single service project/Salvation Army red kettle project.

The Law Key Club also received one of only three Distinguished Key Club Awards in the New England District for outstanding work in the community.

Jonathan Law Key Club Advisor Ted Boynton said he is proud of the group’s efforts, which he called impressive considering the limitations the group had on its work in the community.

“Given our COVID environment for the past few years, our ability to go into the community, work on projects, and help those in need was greatly diminished,” Boynton said. “We simply couldn’t operate the way we always had in the past - and I think it hindered our kids from being able to make the community service connection.

“Now with things opening up, we were able to actually work on projects together — and the students were able to see, first-hand, what it’s all about,” he added. “It truly has been outstanding to watch these young people activate and engage in the community.”

The district is comprised of 177 Key Club groups, from Caribou, Maine., to Weston, from Canaan, Vt., to Hamilton, Bermuda. More than 7,000 students are Key Club members in the New England District.

As examples of the projects that were undertaken this year and helped them earn this recognition, club members were involved in the nationally recognized Salvation Army Red Kettle Project, the National March of Dimes World Prematurity Day, and fundraising events for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Locally, the group volunteered at the Pumpkins on the Pier event, a Thanksgiving food drive, poinsettia sale, Keeping Milford Warm events, cards for veterans, Easter flower sale, trick or treat UNICEF collections, the Leprechaun Leap, among others.

Key Club member Caroline Doyle was also elected district governor for the coming year.

“When I first heard, I cried a little — then I was a little bit overwhelmed — and then I was excited,” she said about learning of she had been elected to the top spot in New England — for 2022-23.

Doyle will oversee the entire district as governor and lead the board, which is comprised of a secretary, a treasurer, a bulletin editor, several appointed positions, and 26 lieutenant governors.

The work is largely centered on district operations, including the development of various committees and planning upcoming leadership and training events.

As a member of the elected board this year, Doyle said she felt she was ready to take this next step in the Key Club organization. In July, she will attend the Key Club International Convention, to be held in Washington, D.C., and represent the New England District.

