Milford’s Hall-O-Weekend returns

Downtown Milford’s Hall-O-Weekend Fall Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Milford Green on Broad Street.

Participating shop windows are getting a Halloween-themed makeover from Platt Tech students and the weekend will be filled with ghost walks, a movie on the green, story time, a hay maze, costume contests, trick-or-treating, and more.

For the complete event schedule, visit the Downtown Milford’s Facebook Event Page at facebook.com/events/496253320939056/.