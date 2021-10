MILFORD — The Downtown Milford Business Association’s Hall-O-Weekend started Friday night with the traditional free screening of Hocus Pocus on the Milford Green.

Makayla Silva, DMBA executive director, said the registration for the free screening had sold out and despite the weather, they expected around 100 people to show up.

“Families are bringing their blankets and chair to enjoy the movie,” she said. “We partnered with with Scratch Baking and they provided themed goodies for people.”

Two of the movie night attendees Nicole Grosso and Meghana Parikh found out about the movie night when they went to Scratch Baking, a favorite place of theirs.

“We are new to Milford and it’s great they, the DMBA, is able to put on something like this that is COVID friendly,” said Grosso.

Parikh said it was great a movie was chosen that “can be enjoyed by everyone who watches it.”

“It’s so exciting to be able to do something like this and the best part is that it’s free,” Parikh said.

Tracy Bonowsconi, DMBA president, said this is the fourth year they have shown Hocus Pocus.

“We do a poll on social media and Hocus Pocus always seems to be a crowd favorite,” she said.

Because of the expected rain on Saturday, Silva said they are moving the Halloween festivities from Saturday to Sunday. The time still stay the same from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all the activities are still going to be offered.

“So everything will be on Halloween,” she said.