MILFORD — Making wishes come true has become Boys and Girls Village’s specialty — especially over the holidays.

For more than three decades, the Milford-based organization has held a toy drive designed to place gifts in the hands of at-risk children served by its programs. Now the call is once again going out to the community to help fill Santa’s bags and make some children’s holiday dreams come true.

Each year Boys and Girls Village distributes gifts to hundreds of children, according to Development Coordinator Marie Pelaccia. Last alone, Pelaccia said more than 900 “unique clients” got to enjoy the experience of opening a special gift on Christmas morning.

“These children will get to know the joy of the holiday season,” she said. “They get to wake up Christmas morning and know people were thinking of them, just like their peers. Everyone who donates is making such a difference in children’s lives.”

Pelaccia, who has overseen the program for the past six years, said this holiday season the organization will be granting approximately 600 holiday wishes, which range in price from $6 to $40, and include toys, books, games, art and craft sets, apparel and gift cards.

“We are only successful because of the kindness and generosity of individuals, local families, church and school organizations and business donors that help us bring the hope and happiness of the holidays to the children and families we serve,” she said.

Donations come annually from various donors, from large corporations to small families.

“This is a big undertaking, but so many support us every year,” she said. “People are very generous.”

Boys and Girls Village serves at-risk boys, girls, and families as a federal 501(c)3 not-for-profit agency. It provides intensive therapeutic services, permanency planning, a K-12 day school for children with special behavioral and educational needs, and residential programming.

The children who have requested wishes either attend the village’s Charles F. Hayden or participate in the organization’s behavioral health services. Wishes also can come from those who are part of Boys and Girls Village’s live-in residential treatment facility.

“In serving Connecticut’s most at-risk youth and their families for over 75 years, we know that the holidays can be a very difficult time,” Kim Shaunesey, BGV CEO and president, said. “As we help them to receive the treatment, education, and support they need to build a brighter future, we ask the community to help grant these wishes and provide them with a happier holiday season.”

For some children, these gifts will be the only holiday gift they receive, according to Pelaccia.

For those children in the residency program, Christmas morning comes with gifts and stockings under the tree. Those children who are in programs but do not live on-site have gifts delivered by staff members.

To access the online registry, visit https://www.myregistry.com/organization/boys-and-girls-village-milford-ct/3058012/giftlist. Purchases made through the registry will come directly to Boys and Girls Village.

The toy drive is going on through Dec. 13. If people want to provide something off-registry, unwrapped gifts can be delivered to the group’s location in Milford, 528 Wheelers Farms Road. Wrapping supplies are also needed.

For more information, contact Marie Pelaccia at 203-877-0300 ext. 101 or at Pelacciam@bgvillage.org

