MILFORD — Boys & Girls Village received a $13,000 grant from State Farm to support the organization’s Work to Learn program, which provides at-risk older youth with life and job readiness skills, preparing them for independence and adulthood.

The Village, with locations in in Milford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, is a leading provider of behavioral, educational, vocational, and permanency planning services for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families.

“We are grateful to State Farm for this generous Good Neighbor Citizenship grant,” said Kimberly Shaunesey, Ph.D., Boys & Girls Village President and CEO.

“It will help us to provide this vulnerable group of young adults with on-the-job experience and the education needed to ultimately become self-sufficient and financially independent,” Shaunesey added. “It truly is an investment in building stronger communities throughout the state.”

The Work to Learn program helps youth aged 16-21 who are in the foster care system or have been in the past, gain skills to achieve self-sufficiency.

The program provides life-skills education, leadership opportunities, and financial literacy training. Through internships, volunteer opportunities, and employment at BGV’s youth businesses, participants gain valuable work experience. Additionally, each participant opens a bank account and an Individual Development Account, establishing a habit of acquiring savings.

State Farm is committed to community involvement, making where we work and live better. The company teams up with partners to help build safer, stronger and better educated communities across the United States. In addition to providing this grant, State Farm agents will volunteer at BGV, providing education on a variety of topics, such as the basics of insurance and financial literacy.

“Part of State Farm’s mission it to help people realize their dreams,” said State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst Jennifer Young. “We believe everyone should have the support that will help them reach their greatest potential and properly prepare them for life. That’s why we are proud to support the Boys & Girls Village’s efforts.

Boys & Girls Village operates three youth-run businesses to help clients gain real-world experience. Meatball Heaven (meatballheaven.net), Do Me a Favor (domeafavor.net) and Design IQ & Print (designiqandprint.net) are all located in the arcade mall in Bridgeport.

The organization’s new Life Skills & Vocational Training Center operates on BGV’s Milford campus. The center offers introductory vocational classes in the areas of advanced manufacturing, automotive repair, and the culinary arts. A partnership with Housatonic and Gateway Community Colleges will provide college credits for these classes in the future.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Village, or to learn how your organization can support the Work to Learn program, visit www.BGVillage.org or call (203) 877-0300.